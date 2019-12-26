Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mario Francis Petrozza. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Ellington Baptist Church 264 Pinney Street Ellington , CT View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mario Francis Petrozza, 87, of Stafford Springs, beloved husband of 26 years to the love of his life, the late Rolanne Yvonne (Lortie) Petrozza (2007), went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.



Born on December 21, 1932, the son of the late Vito and Grace (DiTaranto) Petrozza, he grew up and lived in Hartford and Ellington before moving to Stafford Springs 23 years ago. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1994, Mario was an electrical engineer draftsman consultant for many years, and he worked for several businesses in Hartford County.



He loved playing the accordion and having sing-alongs with his family and friends at holiday gatherings. He had his own band, Mario and the Music Makers, for many years. After retirement, he worked as a chef for a short time. He liked to vacation in Lake Tahoe, Hawaii, and Las Vegas with Rolanne and his siblings. Mario was a former member of the Rockville Elks.



One of his greatest gifts was cooking for his family (he had the best spaghetti sauce ever!) along with spreading joy and laughter through his joke telling. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



He is survived by his children, David M. Petrozza and his wife, Kim, of Edgewater, Florida, Janet Allegra and her husband, Arthur, of Ellington, and Daniel R. Petrozza and his wife, Doreen, of Ellington; eight grandchildren, Angelina, Michael, and Heather Petrozza, Arthur Allegra and his wife, Amanda, Anthony and John Allegra, Robin Johnson, Alisha Goss and her husband, Richard; six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Desirae, Jacob, Amelia, Avery, and Andrew; two sisters, Julie Reed and Millie Currie, both of Florida; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Anita Grasso of Ellington. Mario was predeceased by his grandson, Christopher Petrozza, and two brothers.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Ellington Baptist Church, 264 Pinney St., Ellington. There are no calling hours and burial is private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Ellington Baptist Church, 264 Pinney St. Ellington, CT 06029, or to Flo's Friendship Kitchen, c/o First United Methodist Church Stafford Springs, 8 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or to a .



