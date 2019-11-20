Marion B. Brown, 93, of Vernon, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Randolph, Vermont, at the home of her daughter.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1925, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to G. Scott and Dorothy (Colby) Brown, and grew up in Rockville, graduating from Rockville High School in 1944. It was there that she met her husband, Milton Brown, and they were married on Jan. 1, 1948. She was a registered nurse, graduating from the School of Nursing at Middlesex Memorial in Middletown and worked for many years in the Vernon/Rockville area. Her passions included handwork of all sorts, working in her several gardens, and UConn women's basketball. She looked forward to getting together with her quilting friends every week.
Her survivors include her devoted husband of nearly 72 years, Milt, and their daughters, Judy and husband Vic Ruiz and Cindy and husband Ed Butler, and brother, Scott Brown of Vernon. Her loving grandchildren include Cathy Wedel and husband Rick, Adam Wilson and wife Lauren, and Kelci Gibbard and husband Richard. She also has nine great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her grandsons, Victor Michael and Keith David Ruiz, and her three sisters.
Her family will welcome friends on Friday, Nov. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd, Turkington, and Carson Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, (Route 83), Vernon. Services will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a procession to Elmwood Cemetery in Vernon Center.
