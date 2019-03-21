Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion E. (Abbe) Neelans. View Sign

Marion E. (Abbe) Neelans, 94, of Enfield, entered into eternal life Monday, March 18, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion.



Daughter of the late Levi and Adalaide (Varno) Abbe, she was born June 6, 1924, and was a lifetime resident of Enfield. Marion was a resident of Parkway Pavilion for 21 years where she served as both secretary and treasurer for 20 years. She was also employed for a brief period at May's Department Store. Marion was a member of Enfield Congregational Church.



Her family would like to thank the staff of Parkway Pavilion for their professionalism and friendship throughout Marion's residency and the staff of Masonic Hospice for their outstanding care and support.



Marion is survived by her nieces, Donna Farnsworth and her husband, Bruce, of Enfield, Gail Montano of Canton, Gary Abbe and his wife, Pat, of Canton, and Lynn Reardon of Florida; and her nephew, Bruce Abbe of Florida. She was predeceased by her brothers, Albert Abbe, Edwin Abbe, and Herbert Abbe; and her sister, Mildred McMillan.



Her family will receive relatives and friends Monday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Enfield Street Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory may be made to Masonic Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza No. 200, East Hartford, CT 06108, and/or Parkway Pavilion, c/o Diane Solkol, Recreation Dept, 1157 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



