1/
Marion F. Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion F. Wood, 97, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Dustin C. Wood, died at home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Marion was born in South Weymouth, Massachusetts on Oct. 12, 1922, daughter of the late John and Hilda (Peterson) Fredrickson. She proudly served as an ensign during World War II in the Coast Guard. After her marriage, she and her husband moved to Manchester where they raised three children. Marion was active with the PTA, the Cub Scouts, and the South Methodist Church. She went on to become the loan officer for the Manchester Hospital Credit Union.

She and her husband relocated to Jupiter, Florida where she retired after serving as account administrator of the West Palm Beach Sheriff's office. She returned to South Windsor in 2010 to be near her family. She was always proud of her Swedish ancestry and her service in the Coast Guard.

A kind, caring, loving, and devoted mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend she will be dearly missed.

She leaves her sons, Dustin C. Wood Jr. of Vernon, Jonathan Wood and his wife, Kathleen, of South Windsor, and Alan Wood and his wife, Angela, of Waldport, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur, Henry, Walter, and Richard Fredrickson.

A celebration of life will take place in the future at the convenience of her family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved