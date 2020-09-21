Marion F. Wood, 97, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Dustin C. Wood, died at home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.Marion was born in South Weymouth, Massachusetts on Oct. 12, 1922, daughter of the late John and Hilda (Peterson) Fredrickson. She proudly served as an ensign during World War II in the Coast Guard. After her marriage, she and her husband moved to Manchester where they raised three children. Marion was active with the PTA, the Cub Scouts, and the South Methodist Church. She went on to become the loan officer for the Manchester Hospital Credit Union.She and her husband relocated to Jupiter, Florida where she retired after serving as account administrator of the West Palm Beach Sheriff's office. She returned to South Windsor in 2010 to be near her family. She was always proud of her Swedish ancestry and her service in the Coast Guard.A kind, caring, loving, and devoted mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend she will be dearly missed.She leaves her sons, Dustin C. Wood Jr. of Vernon, Jonathan Wood and his wife, Kathleen, of South Windsor, and Alan Wood and his wife, Angela, of Waldport, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur, Henry, Walter, and Richard Fredrickson.A celebration of life will take place in the future at the convenience of her family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, visit