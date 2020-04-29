Marion H. Pallein, 91, the wife of the late George Pallein, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Manchester Manor.
Born in Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Anna (Blanc) Hahn and had lived in Manchester for many years.
She is survived by her son, Richard Meier and his wife, Joanne, of Manchester; her grandson, Conrad Meier and his wife, Klava, of Ladies Island, South Carolina; her brother, Carl Hahn and his wife, Debbie, of Frogmore, South Carolina; and several cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, William Meier.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all the Manchester Manor Staff for all of the care and support they provided Marion.
A graveside service will be livestreamed on Thursday, April 30, at noon. To view the service please visit
https://www.facebook.com/pg/TierneyFuneralHome/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Garden, 40 Pitkin St., Manchester, CT 06040.
For online condolences please visit
www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020