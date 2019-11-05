Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Howard Champion. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Howard Champion, daughter of the late Raymond and Edith (Stuart) Howard, went home to be with the love of her life, Eugene "Champ," on Nov. 3, 2019.



She was born on Nov. 9, 1931, in Rockville. Marion was a lifetime resident of Somers, until she went to stay at Suffield House. She was raised on her father's potato farm, now home to Sonny's Place. She graduated from Rockville High School, then attended Bay Path College. Marion was a longtime member of Somers Congregational Church and was dedicated to volunteering at the food pantry, Champs Place, which was named in honor of her husband who first ran the pantry. Both she and Champ were very active in the Somers Rotary Club. They were known for hosting some great parties at their home. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the UConn women's basketball team.



She is survived by her son, Scott Champion of Somers; also Barbara Champion of Enfield; her daughter, Susan (Buck) Jandreau of Enfield; her grandchildren, Nathan (Megan) Champion of Somers, Todd Champion of Alabama, Ethan (Brittnay) Jandreau of Pennsylvania, Lucas Jandreau of Enfield, Hannah and Hallie Benoit of Enfield; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Bennett, Isaac Champion, and Aiden Jandreau. Besides her parents and her husband Champ, she was predeceased by her sister Shirley; her brother Ellsworth (Red); and her daughter Shannon.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Somers Funeral Home followed by burial at Old West Cemetery.



Donations can be made to Champs Place c/o Somers Congregational Church, PO Box 295, Somers, CT 06071.



