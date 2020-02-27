Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Kerr Schneider. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Kerr Schneider, born on July 4, 1941, in Hartford, died on Feb. 16, 2020, in Boynton Beach, Florida, at 78.



Marion grew up in Manchester, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Frederick Dey Schneider. Together, they had four children and shared 58 years of marriage. What people will remember most is how selflessly she would give of her time and talents. She was always ready to pitch in and ease the burdens of others. She had various jobs throughout her life including her five years as the accountant at Schneider's Service Station. Although she took great pride in any job she had, she treasured her roles as mother and grandmother most of all. She loved dogs and surprised the family with a new dog more than once during her life. She was predeceased by her most beloved dog, Susie, in 2018. Marion was kind and compassionate and always willing to help others. She loved crafting and was especially proud to be a part of the sewing circle at Son Life Lutheran Church in Florida.



Besides her husband, Marion is survived by her daughter, Susan Vartanian and her husband, Gregory, of Vernon, her son, David Schneider and his wife, Michelle, of Colchester, her son, Rick Schneider and his wife, Kathy, of East Hartford; and her five grandchildren, Gwendolyn Cheong and her husband, Johnston, Amanda Schneider, Matthew Schneider, Lily Vartanian, and Abigail Vartanian. She is survived by her brother, William "Donny" Kerr of Manchester; her sister-in-law, Sylvia Hellstrom; her brother-in-law, Jonathan Schneider; and many nieces and nephews. Marion is predeceased by her parents, David and Mae Kerr; and her infant son, Frederick D Schneider Jr.



She made lasting friendships wherever she went and had many wonderful friends with whom she remained close throughout her life.



There will be two services to celebrate Marion's life. The first will be held at Son Life Lutheran Church, 9301 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, Florida, on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. The second will be held in Manchester, at a later date.



One of Marion's greatest adventures was to China for the adoption of her granddaughter, Lily. Lily was in a tragic car accident that occurred on Feb. 8, and has left her in critical condition. We ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a GoFundMe account to support Lily and her family during this time



https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-vartanian-family







