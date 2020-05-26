Marion L. (Damon) Bottaro, 87, of Enfield, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the comfort of her home with loved ones at her side. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to the late Gaetano Bottaro (April 1992).Marion was born on March 22, 1933, in Rockland, Massachusetts to the late George H. and Evelyn L. (Crocker) Damon and had resided in Enfield for the past 60 years. She retired from Hallmark Cards, Inc., Enfield after 17 years of service. In her leisure time Marion enjoyed playing bingo, drawing, crocheting, gardening, but mostly spending time with family and friends, especially Shirley, Peggy, Marion, Nancy, and Diane.Marion is survived by her loving children and spouses, Alan Loveday (Diane) of Enfield, Marshall Loveday (Lisa) of Ellington, Rosemarie White (Douglas) of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, Carmelina Alaimo (Frank) of Enfield, and Evelyn Santanella (Robert) of Enfield; her 11 beloved grandchildren, Rebecca Huri, Ryan White, Mandy Augenbaugh, Nicole Guilbault, Nathan Loveday, Anthony Alaimo, Nicholas Alaimo, Andrew Santanella, Aubrey Santanella, Adam Loveday, and Samantha Loveday; her 15 cherished great-grandchildren, Abigail, Conner, Cody, Madilyn, Grace, Mason, Colton, Albert, Leah, Hailey, Julian, Emma, Hunter, Cameron, and Carter. She also leaves her three siblings; Ralph, Margaret, and Ruth; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by eight siblings, George, Clifford, Albert, Frank, Carolyn, Robert, Roger, and Ralph.The family would like to thank her caregiver, June, and a special thank you to Erica with Beacon Hospice, for the kind and compassionate loving care given to Marion.Due to the public health crisis, services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Beacon Hospice Care, 111 Founders Plaza, No. 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to