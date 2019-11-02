Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Ruth (Dugay) Sherwood. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Monson, Massachusetts on May 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Phoebe (Potter) Dugay and grew up in Monson. She married George H. Sherwood in 1953 and they moved to Enfield where they raised their family. She worked for a few years at local department stores, but her main and favorite job was as a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Marion was an avid New York Yankees and UConn women's basketball fan and looked forward to every game she could watch. She loved to go to the casino, especially Mohegan Sun.



Marion was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, George H. Sherwood in 2006. She is survived by her four loving children, David Sherwood and his wife, Lauren of Suffield, Keith Sherwood of Hinesburg, Vermont, Cheryl Sherwood of Enfield, and Lisa Taylor and her husband, William of Enfield; four grandchildren, Rachel, Jeffrey, and Matthew Sherwood, and Amanda Taylor; three siblings, Robert Dugay of Palmer, Massachusetts, Joseph Dugay of Farmington, Maine, and Elsie Jette of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King St. Cemetery.



or Trinity Home Hospice, 76 Batterson Park Rd., Farmington, CT 06032.



Marion Ruth (Dugay) Sherwood, 88, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late George H. Sherwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her home.Born in Monson, Massachusetts on May 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Phoebe (Potter) Dugay and grew up in Monson. She married George H. Sherwood in 1953 and they moved to Enfield where they raised their family. She worked for a few years at local department stores, but her main and favorite job was as a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. Marion was an avid New York Yankees and UConn women's basketball fan and looked forward to every game she could watch. She loved to go to the casino, especially Mohegan Sun.Marion was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, George H. Sherwood in 2006. She is survived by her four loving children, David Sherwood and his wife, Lauren of Suffield, Keith Sherwood of Hinesburg, Vermont, Cheryl Sherwood of Enfield, and Lisa Taylor and her husband, William of Enfield; four grandchildren, Rachel, Jeffrey, and Matthew Sherwood, and Amanda Taylor; three siblings, Robert Dugay of Palmer, Massachusetts, Joseph Dugay of Farmington, Maine, and Elsie Jette of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.Her family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King St. Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to thethe ,or Trinity Home Hospice, 76 Batterson Park Rd., Farmington, CT 06032.

