Marion S. (Smith) Black, 84, of Tolland, formerly of Vernon, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
She was born in Stoddard, New Hampshire, on May 17, 1935, to the late Lemuel and Edna (Jennings) Smith. Marion enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Paul Black and his wife, Lisa, of Tolland, with whom she made her home over the last few years, and Peter Black of Rockville; her brothers, John E. Smith and Robert E. Smith; her sisters, Edna Mary Rochford and Nellie Robinson; seven grandchildren, James and his wife, Marcie, Thomas, Cassandra, Emily, David, Allison, and Carolyn; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Vanessa, and Carter. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul S. Black, who died in 2016; her son, Daniel Black; and her brother, James Smith.
At Marion's request, there will be no services.
Pietras Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, will be handling arrangements.
For online condolences please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020