Marjie Patricia Nelson

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjie Patricia Nelson.

Marjie Patricia Nelson, age 80, entered into rest Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was a former resident of Vernon before moving to South Carolina.

Pat was born June 24, 1938, in Nobleboro, Maine, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Margie Farmer Nelson. She was a retired employee of Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, and feeding the birds.

Survivors include her beloved companion, Roy D. Spielman of Ruby, South Carolina; children, Roland Lee (Loree) Fitzgerald of Enfield, Susan (Thomas) Nugent of Stafford Springs, Terri (Paul) Lundmark of Tolland, and Penny Fitzgerald of Blandford, Massachusetts; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and her dog, Piddles.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.