Marjie Patricia Nelson, age 80, entered into rest Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was a former resident of Vernon before moving to South Carolina.
Pat was born June 24, 1938, in Nobleboro, Maine, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Margie Farmer Nelson. She was a retired employee of Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, reading, and feeding the birds.
Survivors include her beloved companion, Roy D. Spielman of Ruby, South Carolina; children, Roland Lee (Loree) Fitzgerald of Enfield, Susan (Thomas) Nugent of Stafford Springs, Terri (Paul) Lundmark of Tolland, and Penny Fitzgerald of Blandford, Massachusetts; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and her dog, Piddles.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019