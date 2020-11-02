Marjorie A. Cooper, 92, of Windsor, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family.
Marjorie was born on June 11, 1928, the loving daughter to the late Andrew and Catherine (Drea) Cagnulari. She enjoyed a long career as a secretary with the Windsor Locks Board of Education in the main office at the high school. Marjorie was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She was a fan of the UConn men's and women's basketball teams and was always rooting them on.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Dr. Brian Cooper and his wife, Dawn, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Brad Cooper and his wife, Loralyn, of Windsor Locks; her daughter, Nancy Small and her husband, Mark, of Greenwood, South Carolina; grandchildren, Christopher, Sean, Matthew and Patrick Cooper, Ami, Chad, Timothy, Taryn and Brian Cooper, and Lindsay and Michael Small and his wife, Caitlyn; six beloved great-grandchildren; and her dear friend of over 60 years, Mickey Wormstedt. She was predeceased by her loving husband, William Cooper; and her sister, Geraldine Bascom, and her husband, Robert.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A procession will gather at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Marjorie's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TX 38105.
