Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie B. Sheridan. View Sign

Marjorie B. Sheridan



June 13, 1932 to April 2, 2019



Marjorie's life on earth ended April 2, 2019, at the age of 86 as she joined her beloved husband of 61-years Thomas J. Sheridan Jr. She was born to parents Zigmund and Margaret (Weber) Biernacki of National Park, New Jersey.



She is survived by her son, Thomas III and his wife, Linda, of West Suffield and their children, Thomas IV, Nathan, and Emily; her daughter, Kathleen Sheridan and her husband, Kevin Parrish, of Dumont, New Jersey, and their children, James and Grace; and her son, Mark and his wife, Sharon, of Windsor Locks. Also, she is survived by a sister, Lillian (Terrance) Rodenbaugh of Verga, New Jersey; and was predeceased by a brother, Zigmund (Ruth) Biernacki Jr. of National Park.



After getting married, Marjorie settled into her new life in West Suffield and enjoyed the passing years at her home in the country. She had many interests but especially loved taking trips, long walks around the block, family gatherings, her pets, a variety of crafts, and UConn women's basketball.



Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, at Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield. Her family will receive friends from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in West Suffield Cemetery, Mountain Road.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emergency Aid Association, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078.



For online condolences please visit



www.suffieldfuneralhome.com







Marjorie B. SheridanJune 13, 1932 to April 2, 2019Marjorie's life on earth ended April 2, 2019, at the age of 86 as she joined her beloved husband of 61-years Thomas J. Sheridan Jr. She was born to parents Zigmund and Margaret (Weber) Biernacki of National Park, New Jersey.She is survived by her son, Thomas III and his wife, Linda, of West Suffield and their children, Thomas IV, Nathan, and Emily; her daughter, Kathleen Sheridan and her husband, Kevin Parrish, of Dumont, New Jersey, and their children, James and Grace; and her son, Mark and his wife, Sharon, of Windsor Locks. Also, she is survived by a sister, Lillian (Terrance) Rodenbaugh of Verga, New Jersey; and was predeceased by a brother, Zigmund (Ruth) Biernacki Jr. of National Park.After getting married, Marjorie settled into her new life in West Suffield and enjoyed the passing years at her home in the country. She had many interests but especially loved taking trips, long walks around the block, family gatherings, her pets, a variety of crafts, and UConn women's basketball.Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, at Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield. Her family will receive friends from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in West Suffield Cemetery, Mountain Road.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emergency Aid Association, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078.For online condolences please visit Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Home

1240 Mountain Road

West Suffield , CT 06093

(860) 668-0255 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close