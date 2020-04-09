Marjorie (Black) Croft, 74, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home.
Born in Norwich, daughter of the late Clinton and Alice (Abrahamson) Black, she was a 1963 graduate of Cony High School in Augusta, Maine, and a 1969 graduate of Concord Hospital School of Nursing in Concord, New Hampshire, as a registered nurse. Marjorie worked as a registered nurse for Kimberly Hall Nursing Home, Parkway Pavilion, and St. Joseph's Residence. She worked as a nurse for 45 years, retiring in 2015. She lived in Enfield for 47 years.
Her husband, David W. Croft, died in 2016. She leaves her children, Mike Croft and his wife, Kacie, of Marysville, Washington, Deborah Croft of Enfield, David Croft and his wife, Amy, of Salisbury, New Hampshire, Jeff Croft and his fiancee, Dawn Wielock, of Concord, New Hampshire; a brother, George Black of York, Maine; six grandchildren, Cullen Croft, Camryn Croft, Cooper Croft, Bryan Croft, Joshua Croft, Zachary Croft; two great-grandchildren, Blake Croft, and Mason Croft, a soon to be born great-grandchild; and nephews and nieces.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020