Marjorie Doris (Smith) Humphrey, 86, of South Windsor died peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.



Marjorie was born Aug. 8, 1932, in London, England, daughter of the late Reginald G. and Hilda (Clements) Smith. She worked at Hi-G and retired after many years of service. Marjorie was fondly known by many as Mother Humphrey. She touched so many lives in such simple but generous ways including her endless support of the military troops for which she knitted caps and scarves. Marjorie was a member of the Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association and was a proud friend of Bill's. She had a genuine intrigue and knowledge of so many different cultures. She loved to learn from others that she met throughout her day and did so by simply saying hello.



Marjorie leaves her children, Suzanne Spielman and her husband, Michael, of Edgewater, Florida, Katrina Bartholomew of Ellington, and Michelle DeVeau and her husband, Thomas, of South Windsor; her brother, Christopher Hyde-Smith of England; her grandson, Scott Spielman; and nieces and nephews and other family and friends in England, New Zealand, and Canada. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Robert Hyde-Smith; and her grandson, Mathew DeVeau; as well as other siblings.



Funeral services for Marjorie are private at the request of her family.



Donations may be made to the .



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







