Marjorie Harrison, 85, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, July 10, surrounded by those she loved.Born Aug. 22, 1934, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, she was one of 13 children of the late William and Ruth Lee. She later made her home in Enfield with her late husband, Robert Harrison. In her younger years she was employed by the Institute of Living, homecare, and later retired from Axelrod Cheese.Nothing made her happier than being the life of the party. She was forever bursting out in song or dancing late into the night often with her family. She was always up for an adventure whether that be headed to Vermont, camping and beaching in Rhode Island, or celebrating with family. She was an avid fan of the N.Y. Yankees, New England Patriots, and UConn women's basketball.She is survived by her children, Debbie and Sam Steirer of Enfield, whom she currently resided with, and Todd and Julie Harrison of Broad Brook; her grandchildren, Joseph Steirer, Katie Genco (Mike), Kristie Steirer (Eric), Todd Harrison, Brandon Harrison (Alyssa), and Brianna Guite (Mike); along with her great-grandchildren, Hailie, Anthony, Brodie, and Beckett; her last surviving sibling, Cindy Dever and her husband, Bill, of Fayetteville, Georgia; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.Special thanks to her caregivers, Richard Kleemichen and Joan Choinski.When you think of her, think of her belting out "I'm Just a Girl Who Can't Say No" or "Off to the Danbury Zoo" and smile.Services will be held Thursday, July 16, at Leete-Stevens Funeral Home in Enfield from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.Due to the current situation, the family is practicing social distancing, and as much as it pains us, we are refraining from physical contact.