Marjorie "Marge" Joan Harris Bimonte, 85, of Manchester, passed away peacefully April 9, 2019.Marjorie was born in Hartford, June 28, 1933, a daughter of the late Hubert E. Harris and Edith M. (Fitzgerald) Harris. She was the wife of the late Anthony Bimonte Sr.Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Anthony Bimonte Jr. of Manchester and William Bimonte of South Windsor; grandson Stephen Bimonte of Manchester; friend Teresa Bimonte; sister Jody Koehler; brothers Robert, Eldred, and Ricky (deceased) Harris; and many colleagues and friends from Manchester Manor.In her spare time, she enjoyed doing arts and crafts, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Marge handmade many gifts for friends and family through the years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Trolley Museum in East Windsor as Mrs. Claus during the holiday season.Calling hours will be held Friday. May 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a brief prayer service at 2 p.m. at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.Marge will be laid to rest alongside her mother to spend eternity together at Palisado Cemetery, Windsor.