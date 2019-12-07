Marjorie Pauline Stankausky, 94, of Enfield, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Nov. 1, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Hattie (Ramer) Adams, she moved to Connecticut with her husband Adolph in the 1950's to raise a family. In her younger years Marjorie enjoyed gardening, flower and vegetable, was an avid reader and was very crafty, making her own birthday and other holiday cards.
She was predeceased by her husband, Adolph, on Feb. 2, 2002; and her sisters, Clair Massey and Phyllis Albrecht. She will be sadly missed by her two sons, David of Enfield and Paul of Vernon.
A celebration of her life will be held in the future.
