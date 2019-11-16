Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie R. (Kiefer) Perdion. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road West Suffield , CT 06093 (860)-668-0255 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM West Suffield Congregational Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie R. (Kiefer) Perdion, 93, of West Suffield and West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Philip J. Perdion, passed peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Middletown on Jan. 4, 1926, daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Bennett) Kiefer. She was employed by Combustion Engineering for many years before her retirement in 1988. Marge was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana and Grandma. She will be remembered for her warm smile, her kindness and compassion for others and her overall welcoming nature.



She is survived by her children, Edward Walden of North Adams, Massachusetts; Joanne Murphy and her husband, Ben of Gorham, New Hampshire, Philip Perdion and his wife, Kristen of West Suffield, Robin Brennan and her husband, Jack of West Hartford; and daughter-in-law Andrea Perdion of East Hartland; and a sister Sally Ledger of Portland; she was blessed with 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; as well as a large extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Philip; a son John Perdion; a grandson Sean Brennan; three brothers Edward, Robert, and Carl Kiefer; and two sisters, Viola Hienzman and Betty May Kiefer.



The celebration of Marge's life will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at West Suffield Congregational Church. Please meet directly at the church. A luncheon to immediately follow in the church hall.



In lieu of flowers: Memorial Donation may be made to CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111



www.cthumane.org/



or any pet shelter of your choice.



Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield has been entrusted with the arrangements.



For online condolences, please visit



www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com







