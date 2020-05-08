Marjorie Rose (Malo) DePoutot
Marjorie Rose (Malo) DePoutot, 87, of Windsor Locks, wife of the late Eugene Joseph DePoutot (1989), passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Bickford Health Care Center.

Born and raised in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Estelle (Barre) Malo. Marjorie lived the better part of her life in Windsor Locks and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church of St. Damien of Molokai parish. Marjorie was employed by Gear Brothers, Allied Grocers, and most recently the Paradies Gift Shops at Bradley International Airport before her retirement. Our mom had a beautifully gifted voice and sang for many years with church choirs, as well as weddings and funerals at the request of many including family and friends. If you were fortunate enough to hear her sing, you know how powerful and inspiring her voice was. She enjoyed doing light opera/Gilbert & Sullivan with our Dad many years back and enjoyed her square dancing days with very good friends Anita and Joe Roy. Over the course of 20-plus years she enjoyed singing/performing/traveling with the Sweet Adelines. Along with her love of singing, she also enjoyed playing her piano and was a huge fan of the New York Giants and Boston Red Sox. Mom also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children, Linda Schneeberger and husband, Tom, Lori DePoutot, Bob DePoutot and wife, Lynne, all of Windsor Locks; Ken DePoutot and wife, Debbie, of Enfield. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; Deanna, Joseph, Farrah, Philip, Nina, Matthew, Kyle, Stephen, Courtney, Roberta, Nicholas, Andrea, Robert, James, Gabrielle, Austin, Allison, Caroline, Ashley, Phil Jr., Abigail, Ethan, Mackenzie, Aubree, William, Brian, Avery, Olivia, Violet, and her newest great-granddaughter, Shayla, who due to current circumstances was never able to meet her great-grandmother. Besides her husband, Marjorie was predeceased by three sisters, Vivian Twarog, Pauline Pyska, and her two-year-old sister Marie, along with her infant brother Robert.

Services and burial are private. A memorial Mass for Marjorie will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, American Heart Association, and/or Dementia Society of America.

My sister, Linda, and I want to thank all our mother's caregivers most especially Cassandra "Judy", J, Robin, Sophia, Natasha, and Jessica. She loved you all so very much.

For online condolences, please visit

www.Windsorlocksfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 8 to May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 8, 2020
love you mama Marj! love always Patrice
patrice
Friend
May 8, 2020
American Association
