Marjorie (Wilson) Saums, 90, of Manchester, loving wife of the late John A. Saums Jr. (2007), passed away peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020.Born in Southampton, New York, the daughter of the late Alvin and Cissie (McCarlie) Wilson, she grew up on Long Island and in Brooklyn New York before moving to Connecticut. She married her Brooklyn sweetheart John in 1950.She is survived by her sons, Craig Saums and his wife, Diane, of Edison, New Jersey; Glenn Saums and his wife, Donna, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; five grandchildren, Patricia Hoelzler and husband, Michael, John Saums and fiancée, Haley McKibbin, Amber Garcia and husband, Richard, Dayle Saums and Jaret Saums; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Emily Hoelzler.She retired from the Savings Bank of Manchester after a long career as a Mortgage Origination specialist. She was well respected by her business associates. She especially loved to help her many first-time homebuyers. She was a parishioner of South Methodist Church in Manchester, volunteering for several years in the Sunday school. Marjorie was active in several Mineralogical Clubs in Hartford and New Haven. Marjorie loved to travel with her husband and sons, usually to some distant rock quarry to collect rare specimens. Her mineral collection was exceptional and included many pieces from all around the U.S. and the world. She also participated in startup organization and fundraising for the Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill. Her other favorite hobby was making teddy bears from scratch and then dressing them in custom made costumes. She loved collectibles of all types especially anything with her beloved Brooklyn Bridge. John and Marjorie loved camping and traveling around the country. There were many trips to the Southwest where they enjoyed family visits (Glenn's family), Native American art, and of course any place to dig for some new minerals and crystals. Canada was another frequent destination. Marjorie was dearly loved by her husband and two sons. She will be missed by all who knew her. Her best doggy friend, Bindi, will miss her too.Burial services at East Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut ASPCA or a pet support organization of your choice.