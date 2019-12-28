Marjorie Snydal

Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT
06066-3226
(860)-875-5490
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
25 St. Bernard Terrace
Rockville, CT
Marjorie Snydal, daughter of the late Stanley and Honora Snydal, died peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019 at Rockville Hospital with loved ones at her side.

She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Joseph Korotie, and many lifelong friends. Marjorie lived in Rockville her entire life. She was a very talented elementary reading specialist for many years, touching and improving the lives of many children. Her loves in life were reading, especially historical novels, traveling with her husband, animals and Bruce Springsteen. Marjorie was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Bernard Church and was deeply devoted to St. Anthony. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Ter., Rockville. Interment will be held in the spring at St. Bernard Cemetery.

Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville has been entrusted with services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church, Snydal Family Memorial Fund, c/o Peoples United Bank, 25 Park St., Rockville, CT 06066-Reference Account 40001500961.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
