1/1
Mark A. Chevalier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark A. Chevalier, 45, of Stafford Springs, formerly of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born Feb. 21, 1975, in Hartford, he was the son of Linda (Kedikas) Chevalier and Leonard Chevalier. Mark was raised in the Enfield community, graduating from Enfield High School, and later served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his service, he attended Johnson and Wales College.

Mark was employed by his family's business, Leonard's Auto Parts in West Stafford, PPG, and worked in the automotive industry. He was able to fix just about anything and was knowledgeable in any subject matter he focused on. He was passionate in everything he did, and was very friendly and sociable. He was open-minded, had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor, which elicited smiles and laughter. A true animal lover, Mark enjoyed watching the wildlife in his yard, feeding the birds and squirrels, and spending time with his beloved canine companion, Rolo.

Besides his parents Leonard and Linda, Mark is survived by three children, Ellen D'Angelo of Windsor Locks, William "Billy" Chevalier of East Hartford, and Marissa Chevalier of New London; a brother, Todd Chevalier of Brooklyn, New York; and his maternal grandparents, James and Ida (Hunt) Foraker of Enfield.

Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all visitors attending the wake. Private funeral services and a burial with military honors will be held at Thompsonville Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his paternal grandparents, William and Mary Chevalier.

Donations in Mark's memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 and to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C., 20090-6929.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved