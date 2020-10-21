Mark A. Chevalier, 45, of Stafford Springs, formerly of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born Feb. 21, 1975, in Hartford, he was the son of Linda (Kedikas) Chevalier and Leonard Chevalier. Mark was raised in the Enfield community, graduating from Enfield High School, and later served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his service, he attended Johnson and Wales College.
Mark was employed by his family's business, Leonard's Auto Parts in West Stafford, PPG, and worked in the automotive industry. He was able to fix just about anything and was knowledgeable in any subject matter he focused on. He was passionate in everything he did, and was very friendly and sociable. He was open-minded, had a contagious smile and a great sense of humor, which elicited smiles and laughter. A true animal lover, Mark enjoyed watching the wildlife in his yard, feeding the birds and squirrels, and spending time with his beloved canine companion, Rolo.
Besides his parents Leonard and Linda, Mark is survived by three children, Ellen D'Angelo of Windsor Locks, William "Billy" Chevalier of East Hartford, and Marissa Chevalier of New London; a brother, Todd Chevalier of Brooklyn, New York; and his maternal grandparents, James and Ida (Hunt) Foraker of Enfield.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road. Social distancing and face coverings are required for all visitors attending the wake. Private funeral services and a burial with military honors will be held at Thompsonville Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his paternal grandparents, William and Mary Chevalier.
Donations in Mark's memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 and to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C., 20090-6929.
