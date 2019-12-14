Mark Alan Poglitsch, 65, of Coventry passed away peacefully early Dec. 8, 2019.
He was a lifelong home improvement entrepreneur and collector of historical artifacts. Mark was an avid mariner, owning many boats of all sizes and shapes and enjoying the water at every opportunity. Sailing the blue with family, friends, and his pet dogs was his most favorite pastime.
Mark is survived by his wife , Susan Way, and their beloved pet dog, Roxy; his mother, Barbara; his sister, Linda Gracie and her husband, Neil, his brother, Wayne and his wife, Judy, all of South Windsor; his brother Bruce and his friend, Pam, of Manchester; and his father-in-law, David Way of New Jersey. He is also survived by his longtime friends, Pastor Dan and Alice Evans of Manchester, Tom and Mercedes Welles of Coventry, Bernie and Joanie Grapski of Haddam, and Harold and Ruth of Vermont.
A memorial service for Mark will be held at Mount Zion Christian Fellowship, 104 Notch Road, Bolton, on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019