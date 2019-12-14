Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Alan Poglitsch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Alan Poglitsch, 65, of Coventry passed away peacefully early Dec. 8, 2019.



He was a lifelong home improvement entrepreneur and collector of historical artifacts. Mark was an avid mariner, owning many boats of all sizes and shapes and enjoying the water at every opportunity. Sailing the blue with family, friends, and his pet dogs was his most favorite pastime.



Mark is survived by his wife , Susan Way, and their beloved pet dog, Roxy; his mother, Barbara; his sister, Linda Gracie and her husband, Neil, his brother, Wayne and his wife, Judy, all of South Windsor; his brother Bruce and his friend, Pam, of Manchester; and his father-in-law, David Way of New Jersey. He is also survived by his longtime friends, Pastor Dan and Alice Evans of Manchester, Tom and Mercedes Welles of Coventry, Bernie and Joanie Grapski of Haddam, and Harold and Ruth of Vermont.



A memorial service for Mark will be held at Mount Zion Christian Fellowship, 104 Notch Road, Bolton, on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.







Mark Alan Poglitsch, 65, of Coventry passed away peacefully early Dec. 8, 2019.He was a lifelong home improvement entrepreneur and collector of historical artifacts. Mark was an avid mariner, owning many boats of all sizes and shapes and enjoying the water at every opportunity. Sailing the blue with family, friends, and his pet dogs was his most favorite pastime.Mark is survived by his wife , Susan Way, and their beloved pet dog, Roxy; his mother, Barbara; his sister, Linda Gracie and her husband, Neil, his brother, Wayne and his wife, Judy, all of South Windsor; his brother Bruce and his friend, Pam, of Manchester; and his father-in-law, David Way of New Jersey. He is also survived by his longtime friends, Pastor Dan and Alice Evans of Manchester, Tom and Mercedes Welles of Coventry, Bernie and Joanie Grapski of Haddam, and Harold and Ruth of Vermont.A memorial service for Mark will be held at Mount Zion Christian Fellowship, 104 Notch Road, Bolton, on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close