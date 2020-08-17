1/
Mark Christopher Aldrich
Mark Christopher Aldrich, 58, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, formerly of South Windsor and West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020.

He graduated from South Windsor High School in 1980, joined the U.S. Air Force shortly thereafter and served proudly. He loved sports, rooting on his Boston Red Sox and Pittsburg Steelers. He was a 10-year cancer survivor.

Mark leaves his father, Irving Aldrich, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; his brother, Stephen Aldrich, of West Palm Beach, Florida; and his sister, Karen Ransom, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He also leaves his nephew, Kevin Ransom, and his family of Washington; his niece, Krysta Montie, and her family of Connecticut; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who he considered family. He will be missed by his beloved Rottweiler, Axel. Burial will be in Camp Nelson Veterans Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky, at the convenience of the family.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020.
