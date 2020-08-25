Mark D. Lyman, 52, of Hebron passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.Mark was born on Dec. 4, 1967, son of the late John and Ellen Lyman and was a 1986 graduate of RHAM High School. He would later move to Colorado with the love of his life, Linda, and they made their life in Fort Collins and spent 25 happy years together before her passing three years ago. Mark loved Colorado and worked many years as an arborist, a linesman for the City of Loveland, and finished his career at Colorado State University. Mark made friends wherever he went and was always quick with a laugh and a smile. He lived life to its fullest and on his own terms.After Linda's passing, Mark moved back to Hebron to be closer to friends and family. He found peace being back at Porter Farm throwing hay, tending to the cows, and being around those he loved. He loved nature and truly had a gentle soul and spirit.Mark is survived by his brother, John of Hebron; his nephews, Ben and Sam Lyman of Scotland; his cousin he considered a brother, Jay Queen of Hebron, Jay's wife and Mark's trusted friend, Sandra; as well as his close friend, Mike Porter. Also left to mourn his passing are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Besides his parents, Mark was predeceased by his wife, Linda.Mark was selfless to his very core and an utterly special soul whose touch and impact was endless. His laughter and kindness will be dearly missed.There are no calling hours and services will be private. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a future time after the COVID pandemic subsides.Go rest high on that mountain. Brother Nin. Out.To leave online condolences please visit