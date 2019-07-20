Mark E. Collins

Mark E. Collins, 68, of Vernon, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.

He was born in Saco, Maine, son of the late Everett and Beaulah (Burgess) Collins. Mark retired from the Town of Vernon having worked in the parks and recreation department, senior center, and then the assessor's office. He was a kind man who would do anything for anyone. Animals were his best friends, and he enjoyed rescuing them for many years.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Carol (Bacchiochi) Collins; daughter, Lisa (Collins) Diaz; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane (Bacchiochi) Parisen; a half brother; two half sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sheila Sikorski.

His funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.

Calling hours are Monday, July 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, 46 Floeting Road, Ashford, CT 06278.

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 20 to July 24, 2019
