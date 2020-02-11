Mark John Cadman

Guest Book
  • "Sending love and condolences to Abe, Caleb & Abbie. Even..."
    - Rayna undefined
  • "I served with mark on the Tolland PZC, and occasionally..."
    - April Teveris
  • "Mark was a great guy and a skilled farrier. Thank you Mark..."
    - Maegen Casey (Garthwaite)
  • "Thanks for being a great neighbor and having fun with us..."
    - Kevin Auguste
  • "YOU passed Far Too Soon - Further communiques Re: Raptors..."
    - Theodore Cadman
Service Information
Storrs Congregational Church
2 N Eagleville Rd
Storrs Mansfield, CT 06268
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Educational Center of Storrs Congregational Church
2 North Eagleville Rd
Storrs, CT
Obituary
Mark John Cadman, 70, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mark was a man of few words, so his remembrance will follow suit. He was born on Jan. 1, 1950, in Hartford, to John and Katharine Cadman. He was a well-respected and beloved farrier, working closely with clients, colleagues, and veterinarians for over 45 years. He also leaves a long history of civic accomplishments, serving his community as the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Committee, Medical Captain of the Tolland Fire Department, bass guitar accompanist for the Tolland Senior Center Chorus, and a tireless member of the Tolland Lions Club. In addition, his passion for music provided many years of Saturday night entertainment at "the barn," while his love of the outdoors provided him with an exquisite eye for photographing the beauty of the natural world. Behind it all, his deep connection to "the generations-past" and his love of the "Hills of Home" in Sweden, Maine, gave him continuous joy and strength.

Mark is survived by his wife, Deborah; and his children, Abraham, Caleb, and Abigail, their spouses; and his six cherished grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Ted, and an extended family of cousins who were always a part of his life.

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Educational Center of Storrs Congregational Church, 2 North Eagleville Road, Storrs. Please see church website for parking and directions. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mark's life. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mark's memory to A Place Called Hope (Birds of Prey Rehabilitation and Education Center), 154 Pond Meadow Road, Killingworth, CT 06419

www.aplacecalledhoperaptors.com

www.facebook.com/APlaceCalledHope

Valley Fog

The fog sea flows in the valley

Lapping at the mountains shore

But it will subside

As though with the tide

Until daybreak comes once more.

- Mark Cadman
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020
