Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Service Information Storrs Congregational Church 2 N Eagleville Rd Storrs Mansfield, CT 06268 Memorial service 10:30 AM Educational Center of Storrs Congregational Church 2 North Eagleville Rd Storrs , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mark John Cadman, 70, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, after a brief illness.



Mark was a man of few words, so his remembrance will follow suit. He was born on Jan. 1, 1950, in Hartford, to John and Katharine Cadman. He was a well-respected and beloved farrier, working closely with clients, colleagues, and veterinarians for over 45 years. He also leaves a long history of civic accomplishments, serving his community as the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Committee, Medical Captain of the Tolland Fire Department, bass guitar accompanist for the Tolland Senior Center Chorus, and a tireless member of the Tolland Lions Club. In addition, his passion for music provided many years of Saturday night entertainment at "the barn," while his love of the outdoors provided him with an exquisite eye for photographing the beauty of the natural world. Behind it all, his deep connection to "the generations-past" and his love of the "Hills of Home" in Sweden, Maine, gave him continuous joy and strength.



Mark is survived by his wife, Deborah; and his children, Abraham, Caleb, and Abigail, their spouses; and his six cherished grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Ted, and an extended family of cousins who were always a part of his life.



A memorial service will be held on Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Educational Center of Storrs Congregational Church, 2 North Eagleville Road, Storrs. Please see church website for parking and directions. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mark's life. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mark's memory to A Place Called Hope (Birds of Prey Rehabilitation and Education Center), 154 Pond Meadow Road, Killingworth, CT 06419



www.aplacecalledhoperaptors.com



www.facebook.com/APlaceCalledHope



Valley Fog



The fog sea flows in the valley



Lapping at the mountains shore



But it will subside



As though with the tide



Until daybreak comes once more.



- Mark Cadman







Mark John Cadman, 70, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, after a brief illness.Mark was a man of few words, so his remembrance will follow suit. He was born on Jan. 1, 1950, in Hartford, to John and Katharine Cadman. He was a well-respected and beloved farrier, working closely with clients, colleagues, and veterinarians for over 45 years. He also leaves a long history of civic accomplishments, serving his community as the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Committee, Medical Captain of the Tolland Fire Department, bass guitar accompanist for the Tolland Senior Center Chorus, and a tireless member of the Tolland Lions Club. In addition, his passion for music provided many years of Saturday night entertainment at "the barn," while his love of the outdoors provided him with an exquisite eye for photographing the beauty of the natural world. Behind it all, his deep connection to "the generations-past" and his love of the "Hills of Home" in Sweden, Maine, gave him continuous joy and strength.Mark is survived by his wife, Deborah; and his children, Abraham, Caleb, and Abigail, their spouses; and his six cherished grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Ted, and an extended family of cousins who were always a part of his life.A memorial service will be held on Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m., at the Educational Center of Storrs Congregational Church, 2 North Eagleville Road, Storrs. Please see church website for parking and directions. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mark's life. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mark's memory to A Place Called Hope (Birds of Prey Rehabilitation and Education Center), 154 Pond Meadow Road, Killingworth, CT 06419Valley FogThe fog sea flows in the valleyLapping at the mountains shoreBut it will subsideAs though with the tideUntil daybreak comes once more.- Mark Cadman Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close