Mark L. Burnham
1951 - 2020
Mark L. Burnham, 68, of Vernon passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Mark was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Manchester, son of the late Elmore Goodwin Burnham and Marion Birdsey (Keeney) Burnham. Mark worked in the restaurant industry for many years and he was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by his two children, Nichole Burnham and her husband, Kyle Clements, of Vernon, and a son, Lucas Matthew Burnham of Massachusetts; and a grandson on the way. Along with both parents, Mark was predeceased by a son, Michael Joseph Burnham.

Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday June 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester. Burial services will follow in Wapping Cemetery, 35 Oakland Road, South Windsor.

For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhom.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
