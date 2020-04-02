Mark L. Calchera, 92, of Stafford Springs, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Born in Stafford Springs, the son of the late Mariano and Rena (Panciera) Calchera, he grew up and lived in Stafford Springs and Willimantic. Mark proudly served his country in the U. S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Prior to his retirement, Mark was the construction manager for the former C.R. Klewin Construction Co. in Norwich for many years. He enjoyed making model airplanes, trains, and boats. Mark was an accomplished musician who played the trumpet while in the military, and had his own band after he got out for several years. He was a car enthusiast, who liked to rebuild all types of old cars, and he and his son rebuilt several over the years.
He is survived by his children, Maria Pizzo and her husband, Santo, of Lebanon, and Anthony Calchera and his wife, Vicki, of Tolland; two grandchildren, Anthony and Brian Calchera; two sisters, Diane Novak and her husband, Edward, of West Springfield, and Constance Swatik of West Stafford; his former wife and longtime friend, Jean (Kovarovics) Calchera of Lebanon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Greene.
Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of his family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020