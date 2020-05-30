Mark Lawrence White, Jr., longtime resident of South Windsor and Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on May 26, 2020.He was born Dec. 5, 1932, in Colon, Panama. Mark possessed an insatiable curiosity, which he followed with joy and passion throughout his full, adventurous, and exciting life. Mark left Panama after high school, enrolling in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and earning his Masters degree in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He spent his professional career in the aerospace industry and was employed at Kaman Aerospace Corporation in Bloomfield for more than 40 years. He loved the challenges posed by the many and varied projects he worked on throughout his career and was known for his ability to learn and apply new tools and technologies to stubborn problems. After his retirement Mark was fortunate to be able to extensively travel the world. Mark also volunteered at the South Windsor Senior Center for many years, doing taxes for many seniors.He was predeceased by his parents Mark Lawrence White, Sr., and Anna Folger White; and by his first wife Janet Rourke White; and his daughter Lisa White. He is survived by four children, David White, Donna Young, Mark "Dennis" White, and Douglas White. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Mary White of Florida.Burial in Center Cemetery in South Windsor will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the South Windsor Senior Center, 150 Nevers Rd. South Windsor, CT 06074.Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence,please visit