Mark R. Wilcox, 56, entered peacefully into eternal life in his sleep Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in the comfort of his home.



He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Richard and Beatrice (Perron) Wilcox. He lived in Enfield for 27 years and previously in West Suffield for 28 years. Mark worked at Kamatics Aero Space in Bloomfield for 35 years. He loved the Hartford Whalers, enjoyed boating and flying. He was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church and was a member and treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 819.



He leaves his wife of 27 years, Michele A. (Egan) Wilcox; a daughter, Shannon Wilcox of Boston; a son, Jack Wilcox at home; his siblings, Lynda Short and her partner, Steve, of Tampa, Florida, and Meda Wilcox of Suffield; a brother-in-law, Michael Egan and his partner, Cheryl Chiasson, of Somers; a sister-in-law, Patricia Egan and her partner, Steve Masterson, of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts; along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Sylvia Egan.



Relatives and friends may gather Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish) at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made to the Boy Scouts Troop 819, c/o American Eagle Credit Union, 201 Elm St., Enfield, CT 06082.



