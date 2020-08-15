Marlene Ann (Wanegar) Elderkin, 89, of Tolland, beloved wife of 60 years to the late Albert "Albi" Elderkin (2011) died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
Born in Rockville, the daughter of the late Everett and Helen (Orcutt) Wanegar, Marlene was a lifelong resident of Tolland. She was a member of Union Congregational Church in Rockville where she taught Sunday school for several years. She was also a life member of Temple Chapter 53, Order of the Eastern Star in Ellington where she served as Worthy Matron. Marlene was an excellent seamstress and blessed with many creative talents. Spending time with her family was most important whether it be sliding down her backyard hill in the winter or riding the waves on her float in Moody Beach, Maine.
She is survived by her children, Lorrie French of Coventry, and Mark "Kat" Elderkin of Vernon; four grandchildren, Melissa Elderkin, Kelsey Hayes, Keri Collard, and Miko Elderkin; four great-grandchildren, Fallon DeFrancesco, Wyatt Hayes, Zoe and Mia Collard; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother Frederick Wanegar.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Ave., Vernon.
A special thanks to Marlene's caregivers, especially Kay and Sue, for their compassionate care and companionship.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com