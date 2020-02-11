Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marles Marie Deveau. View Sign Service Information Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic Route 1 51 Williams Ave. Mystic , CT 06355 (860)-536-2888 Send Flowers Obituary

Marles Marie Deveau, of Manchester, passed away in New Britain, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after a brief illness.



She was the daughter of Ambrose J. Deveau Jr. and Martha (Craig) Deveau of Ledyard, and Zephyrhills, Florida. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Patricia I. Deveau, and a brother, Ambrose Mark Deveau, both of Ledyard.



Marles was born at the Qunoset Point Naval Hospital in Rhode Island on Nov. 19, 1951. She attended the local school system in Ledyard, graduating from Ledyard High School. Following high school, she attended Mitchell College in New London and furthered her education at CCSU, earning her bachelor's degree. She was employed by LIMRA (Life Insurance Marketing Research Assoc.) in Windsor Locks, retiring after 30 years. Marles enjoyed many volunteer activities, including volunteering for the Manchester Historical Society. A very sociable person, she enjoyed her many friendships and always had a smile for her friends and anyone else she met along the way.



A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic in the family plot.



A date and time will be announced in a later edition.



The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.







Marles Marie Deveau, of Manchester, passed away in New Britain, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after a brief illness.She was the daughter of Ambrose J. Deveau Jr. and Martha (Craig) Deveau of Ledyard, and Zephyrhills, Florida. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Patricia I. Deveau, and a brother, Ambrose Mark Deveau, both of Ledyard.Marles was born at the Qunoset Point Naval Hospital in Rhode Island on Nov. 19, 1951. She attended the local school system in Ledyard, graduating from Ledyard High School. Following high school, she attended Mitchell College in New London and furthered her education at CCSU, earning her bachelor's degree. She was employed by LIMRA (Life Insurance Marketing Research Assoc.) in Windsor Locks, retiring after 30 years. Marles enjoyed many volunteer activities, including volunteering for the Manchester Historical Society. A very sociable person, she enjoyed her many friendships and always had a smile for her friends and anyone else she met along the way.A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic in the family plot.A date and time will be announced in a later edition.The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close