Martena B. (Sullivan) Clifford, 90, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Daughter of the late Phillip and Helen (Finnemore) Sullivan, she was born Oct. 10, 1928. She was a beautiful soul and gentle spirit who cherished the time spent with her granddaughter and great-granddaughters, who were her pride and joy.
Martena is survived by her granddaughter, Martena Campanelli and her husband, Joseph, of Enfield; her great-granddaughters, Gabrielle and Rachel Campanelli; and many extended family. She was predeceased by her son, Norman.
Services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hartford Healthcare at Home, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy No. 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019