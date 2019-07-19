Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Anna Rezman. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 8:30 AM - 10:15 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Church of the Assumption 27 Adams St. South Manchester , CT View Map Burial Following Services St. James Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Anna Rezman, wife of the late Robert Rezman, went home to Jesus on July 16, 2019.



Martha was born in Germany on Sept. 19, 1932. Sadly, both of her parents died in 1943 and she and her older brother, Heinze, and older sister, Irmgard, went to live with their aunt until they were old enough to live on their own. At age 13, Martha went to live with a family and worked on their farm. She met Robert and, when they were still engaged, they moved to America with his family in December of 1956 and were married in February of 1957. They settled in Manchester where Robert had relatives. Martha has been a member of the Church of the Assumption in Manchester for four decades. She worked at Manchester Memorial Hospital for many, many years. She was a longtime member of the Hartford Saengerbund in Newington and was a member of the choir there. Her time growing up on a farm had developed in her a love of the land and, most of the time, she could be found working in her large vegetable garden and several flower gardens.



But her greatest love was being a mom to her five children, Bob, Monica, Aggie (husband Stan), Irene (partner Todd), and Angie (husband Glenn); her six grandchildren, Jillian, Dominique, Sam, Vinny, Simon, and Phoebe; and her newest love: one-year-old great-grandson, Barrett. To them she is "Oma."



Martha was loved by all, but especially her family, for her kindness, gentleness, generosity and rare combination of strength and humility. She taught by example and lived a life that exemplified the life of her Lord, Jesus. There are no words to express how much she will be missed.



Family and Friends may call on Monday, July 22, from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Martha Anna Rezman, wife of the late Robert Rezman, went home to Jesus on July 16, 2019.Martha was born in Germany on Sept. 19, 1932. Sadly, both of her parents died in 1943 and she and her older brother, Heinze, and older sister, Irmgard, went to live with their aunt until they were old enough to live on their own. At age 13, Martha went to live with a family and worked on their farm. She met Robert and, when they were still engaged, they moved to America with his family in December of 1956 and were married in February of 1957. They settled in Manchester where Robert had relatives. Martha has been a member of the Church of the Assumption in Manchester for four decades. She worked at Manchester Memorial Hospital for many, many years. She was a longtime member of the Hartford Saengerbund in Newington and was a member of the choir there. Her time growing up on a farm had developed in her a love of the land and, most of the time, she could be found working in her large vegetable garden and several flower gardens.But her greatest love was being a mom to her five children, Bob, Monica, Aggie (husband Stan), Irene (partner Todd), and Angie (husband Glenn); her six grandchildren, Jillian, Dominique, Sam, Vinny, Simon, and Phoebe; and her newest love: one-year-old great-grandson, Barrett. To them she is "Oma."Martha was loved by all, but especially her family, for her kindness, gentleness, generosity and rare combination of strength and humility. She taught by example and lived a life that exemplified the life of her Lord, Jesus. There are no words to express how much she will be missed.Family and Friends may call on Monday, July 22, from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 19 to July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close