Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha J. Schmalz. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Born and raised in Bangor, Maine, Martha was the daughter of the late Robert and Inez (MacEachern) Johnson. At a very young age, she assisted the U.S. Air Force Ground Observers Corps during World War II. After relocating to Connecticut, she graduated from Wethersfield High School. She also lived in Enfield and East Windsor before moving to Windsor Locks. Martha was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in the Warehouse Point section of East Windsor. She was a 50-year member and past matron of Order of Eastern Star. She was also a member of Daughters of Scotia. She was formerly employed at The Travelers before working at SNET as an operator retiring after 15 years. In her free time, Martha enjoyed painting and ceramics.



Besides her husband, Fred, she is survived by a son-in-law, James Pastula of South Windsor; a grandson Brian Pastula and his wife, Melodie of Canton, Ohio; two great-granddaughters, Harper Rose Pastula and Halie Blind. She also leaves a stepbrother, Earl Johnson of Brewster, New York. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Rose Pastula.



An Eastern Star Service will be held Thursday, May 9, at 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 North Main St., East Windsor. Burial will be private and held at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is entrusted with arrangements.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.Leetestevens.com



Martha J. Schmalz, 84, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of Frederick Schmalz for 63 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Bickford Healthcare in Windsor Locks.Born and raised in Bangor, Maine, Martha was the daughter of the late Robert and Inez (MacEachern) Johnson. At a very young age, she assisted the U.S. Air Force Ground Observers Corps during World War II. After relocating to Connecticut, she graduated from Wethersfield High School. She also lived in Enfield and East Windsor before moving to Windsor Locks. Martha was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in the Warehouse Point section of East Windsor. She was a 50-year member and past matron of Order of Eastern Star. She was also a member of Daughters of Scotia. She was formerly employed at The Travelers before working at SNET as an operator retiring after 15 years. In her free time, Martha enjoyed painting and ceramics.Besides her husband, Fred, she is survived by a son-in-law, James Pastula of South Windsor; a grandson Brian Pastula and his wife, Melodie of Canton, Ohio; two great-granddaughters, Harper Rose Pastula and Halie Blind. She also leaves a stepbrother, Earl Johnson of Brewster, New York. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Rose Pastula.An Eastern Star Service will be held Thursday, May 9, at 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at Wesley United Methodist Church, 55 North Main St., East Windsor. Burial will be private and held at the family's convenience.In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is entrusted with arrangements.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 4 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.