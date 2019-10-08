Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Graveside service 12:30 PM St. Catherine Cemetery Rye St. Broad Brook , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha M. (LaPointe) Bourke, 89, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late George R. Bourke died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Kimberly Hall surrounded by her family.



Martha was born on Sept. 8, 1930, in Rumford, Maine, daughter of the late Ernest and Marie (Provencher) LaPointe. Martha grew up in Hartford and Vernon. She was married to the love of her life, George R. Bourke, on May 17, 1958, and together they moved to South Windsor to raise their family. Martha worked as a master seamstress for Pioneer Parachute in Manchester, where she worked on the space shuttle parachutes. She also spent many years making wedding dresses in the '70s for Bridal Party Penthouse in Hartford, and costumes for the Costume Shop in Manchester. She enjoyed bingo, sewing, embroidery, and making and mending clothing and items for family and friends. She volunteered around her love of bingo with the Army and Navy Club, the Elks Club and the American Legion Club all in Manchester and St. Mary Church in East Hartford for many years of bingo and kitchen support. Martha loved her grandchildren and really enjoyed taking care of them when they were little. Her family is most appreciative of her support and being around to take care of them and helping to provide a wonderful quality of life.



She leaves her children, George W. "Skip" Bourke and his wife, Cindy, of South Windsor, Susan Bourke Shultz and her former husband, William, of Theodore, Alabama, Annette Britten and her husband, Michael, of East Windsor, James R. Bourke and his wife, Tina, of Manchester; her sister, Theresa Bloniarz of Vernon; and her grandchildren, Nathan Bourke, Justin Bourke, Jacob Britten, William George Shultz, and Jessica Shultz. She was predeceased by her brothers, Lucian, Bill, Philip, Gerald, Norman, and Joseph; and her sisters, Antoinette and Jacqueline.



Martha's family sends a special thank you to the staff at Kimberly Hall South in Windsor for their excellent nursing care and Season's Hospice for their end of life support to her and her family.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 12:30 p.m. at St. Catherine Cemetery, Rye Street, Broad Brook.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the for Breast Cancer Research, PO. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (please write "Breast Cancer Research" on memo line of check)



www.donate.cancer.org



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangement.



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online condolences.







