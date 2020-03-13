Martha (Stawecki) O'Connell, 67, of Broad Brook, formerly of Ellington, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.
She was born and raised in Hartford and was a proud graduate of South Catholic High School and Greater Hartford Community College.
In addition to her husband, Rick, she is survived by her son, Denevan O'Connell and his wife, Ami, of North Andover, Massachusetts; her daughter, Maureen Crocker and her husband, Chad, of Ellington; her sister, Nan Pape of Enfield; her brother, John Stawecki of California; her five beloved grandchildren, Abby, Ella, Mallory, Amelia, and Liam; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Billy.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home at 76 Prospect St., Vernon.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020