Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Martin James Hansen, aged 69, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2019, at Hartford Hospital after a long illness.



A lifelong resident of Manchester, Marty was predeceased by his parents, John R. Hansen, and Elinor (Dougan) Hansen. He is survived by his son, Nathan Hansen; and his former wife, Maureen O'Connell, both of Manchester. He also leaves his close friend, JoAnn Lessley; sister, Andrea Hansen Clancy and her husband, Patrick Clancy, and their families; cousins; an aunt; uncles; and many friends who will miss him dearly.



Marty was a lifelong member of Boy Scout Troop 25 and was a 1969 graduate of Manchester High School. Mechanically inclined, he could fix anything - the older the motor was, the better he liked it. He was a member of the AMCA - Antique Motorcycle Club of America. Marty enjoyed travel and especially enjoyed time near the water. He was a gifted storyteller. He had a rich interest in and knowledge of history, and could speak with authority on early Manchester and the U.S. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially during the holidays. Marty had a calm and steady outlook on life that was an inspiration to others. His philosophy was always "The journey IS the destination". We hope you enjoy this next journey, Marty. Ride on!



Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



To leave a memory for the family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Martin James Hansen, aged 69, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2019, at Hartford Hospital after a long illness.A lifelong resident of Manchester, Marty was predeceased by his parents, John R. Hansen, and Elinor (Dougan) Hansen. He is survived by his son, Nathan Hansen; and his former wife, Maureen O'Connell, both of Manchester. He also leaves his close friend, JoAnn Lessley; sister, Andrea Hansen Clancy and her husband, Patrick Clancy, and their families; cousins; an aunt; uncles; and many friends who will miss him dearly.Marty was a lifelong member of Boy Scout Troop 25 and was a 1969 graduate of Manchester High School. Mechanically inclined, he could fix anything - the older the motor was, the better he liked it. He was a member of the AMCA - Antique Motorcycle Club of America. Marty enjoyed travel and especially enjoyed time near the water. He was a gifted storyteller. He had a rich interest in and knowledge of history, and could speak with authority on early Manchester and the U.S. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially during the holidays. Marty had a calm and steady outlook on life that was an inspiration to others. His philosophy was always "The journey IS the destination". We hope you enjoy this next journey, Marty. Ride on!Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.To leave a memory for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close