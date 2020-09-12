There is nothing harder to convey than that a loved one has passed away, but know that there is comfort and peace for Martin Mensinger who passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.



Martin loved to read the newspaper, feed the squirrels, and ask everybody who stopped by if they were going to go swimming. He proudly told everybody that he worked two jobs, one at Pratt & Whitney and the other at Shurfine Foods as well as that he was from Hooversville, Pennsylvania, near Somerset, Pennsylvania. He was a jack of all trades – a skilled machinist and a carpenter. In his younger years, Martin would travel to Vermont, Canada, Pennsylvania and Ohio and have many gatherings at his home.



Martin was married to Vivian for 44 years (who predeceased him in 2002) and often called her his queen. He leaves a son, Frank; three daughters, Ann, Brenda, and Lisa (predeceased); four grandchildren (one predeceased); and one great-grandchild.



Heartfelt thanks to all of his hospice nurses and all of his caregivers during his stages of Alzheimer's.



Calling hours are Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road from noon to 1 p.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Trinity Health of New England, 76 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032.



Martin says to all of you one last time, Thank You!









