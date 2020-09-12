1/
Martin Mensinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
There is nothing harder to convey than that a loved one has passed away, but know that there is comfort and peace for Martin Mensinger who passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Martin loved to read the newspaper, feed the squirrels, and ask everybody who stopped by if they were going to go swimming. He proudly told everybody that he worked two jobs, one at Pratt & Whitney and the other at Shurfine Foods as well as that he was from Hooversville, Pennsylvania, near Somerset, Pennsylvania. He was a jack of all trades – a skilled machinist and a carpenter. In his younger years, Martin would travel to Vermont, Canada, Pennsylvania and Ohio and have many gatherings at his home.

Martin was married to Vivian for 44 years (who predeceased him in 2002) and often called her his queen. He leaves a son, Frank; three daughters, Ann, Brenda, and Lisa (predeceased); four grandchildren (one predeceased); and one great-grandchild.

Heartfelt thanks to all of his hospice nurses and all of his caregivers during his stages of Alzheimer's.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road from noon to 1 p.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Trinity Health of New England, 76 Batterson Park Road, Farmington, CT 06032.

Martin says to all of you one last time, Thank You!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Burial
St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved