Mary A. Parsain passed away unexpectedly April 2, 2019, at home in East Windsor.
She was born Oct. 26, 1965, in Manchester to Sylvia (Knybel) Parsain of Rockville, now deceased; and is survived by a daughter, Ashley M. Saccoccia of Wethersfield; and a brother, Richard Parsain of East Windsor, formerly of Rockville.
Mary was a creative, kindhearted soul with an infectious laugh and to all who knew her: we are forever blessed and will carry her smile in our hearts.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 2 to May 6, 2019