Mary A. Rice, 90, of Broad Brook, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 18, with her niece, Susan, by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, James J. Rice, in 2005.



Mary was born on Dec. 8, 1928 in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to the late John and Aniela (Klimek) Majewicz. Mary graduated from Chicopee High School in 1946 and worked at Spaulding Corp. in Chicopee, Berkline Corp. in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and was an Avon representative for many years.



Mary was a faithful communicant of St. Catherine's Church in Broad Brook. She enjoyed polka music and polka dancing, attending many polka weekends and festivals, and playing bingo with her friends.



Mary is survived by sisters-in-law Rosemary Rice, Mary Lou Rice, Lois Falkowski, and Patricia Pitkat; many nieces and nephews, godchildren, and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Lena Kempczynski, Frances Bator, Genevieve Midura, Jane Jakubowski; sister-in-law Evelyn Majewicz; brother Joseph Majewicz; and brothers-in-law Richard Rice and Donald Rice.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 to 10 at Bassinger and Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. at St Marianne Cope Parish-St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Mary's name made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.



