Mary A. (Wentworth) Sawyer, 64, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home.
Born in Springfield, daughter of Mary (Marocchini) Wentworth of Hazardville and the late Frank Wentworth Jr., she was a graduate of Enfield High School and Manchester Community College. Mary was a customer service representative for Bank of America. She loved to read, spend time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren. She never backed down from a good political debate and was passionate of the arts and animal rescue foundations. She was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa of Manchester Community College.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Wentworth III. She leaves two daughters and their husbands, Christine and Juan Rodriguez of Windsor, and Nichole and Dominic Yacino of Danielson; her siblings and their spouses, Patricia and Bill Drzyzga of Tolland, John and Kathleen Wentworth of South Windsor, and Paul and Rebecca Wentworth of Union; five grandchildren, Nashonte Lindsay, Aydyn Rodriguez, Carlo Rodriguez, Alexander Yacino, and Angelina Yacino; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of Mary's life will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield at 11:30 a.m. The burial will be at a later date. The calling hours will precede the service on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Donations may be made to Big Cat Rescue, 12802 East St., Tampa, FL 33625.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020