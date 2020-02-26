Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. (Wentworth) Sawyer. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary A. (Wentworth) Sawyer, 64, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home.



Born in Springfield, daughter of Mary (Marocchini) Wentworth of Hazardville and the late Frank Wentworth Jr., she was a graduate of Enfield High School and Manchester Community College. Mary was a customer service representative for Bank of America. She loved to read, spend time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren. She never backed down from a good political debate and was passionate of the arts and animal rescue foundations. She was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa of Manchester Community College.



In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Wentworth III. She leaves two daughters and their husbands, Christine and Juan Rodriguez of Windsor, and Nichole and Dominic Yacino of Danielson; her siblings and their spouses, Patricia and Bill Drzyzga of Tolland, John and Kathleen Wentworth of South Windsor, and Paul and Rebecca Wentworth of Union; five grandchildren, Nashonte Lindsay, Aydyn Rodriguez, Carlo Rodriguez, Alexander Yacino, and Angelina Yacino; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A celebration of Mary's life will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield at 11:30 a.m. The burial will be at a later date. The calling hours will precede the service on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.



Donations may be made to Big Cat Rescue, 12802 East St., Tampa, FL 33625.



www.bigcatrescue.org/donorrecognition



For online condolences, please visit



www.brownefuneralchapel.com







Mary A. (Wentworth) Sawyer, 64, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at home.Born in Springfield, daughter of Mary (Marocchini) Wentworth of Hazardville and the late Frank Wentworth Jr., she was a graduate of Enfield High School and Manchester Community College. Mary was a customer service representative for Bank of America. She loved to read, spend time with her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren. She never backed down from a good political debate and was passionate of the arts and animal rescue foundations. She was also a member of Phi Theta Kappa of Manchester Community College.In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Wentworth III. She leaves two daughters and their husbands, Christine and Juan Rodriguez of Windsor, and Nichole and Dominic Yacino of Danielson; her siblings and their spouses, Patricia and Bill Drzyzga of Tolland, John and Kathleen Wentworth of South Windsor, and Paul and Rebecca Wentworth of Union; five grandchildren, Nashonte Lindsay, Aydyn Rodriguez, Carlo Rodriguez, Alexander Yacino, and Angelina Yacino; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.A celebration of Mary's life will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield at 11:30 a.m. The burial will be at a later date. The calling hours will precede the service on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.Donations may be made to Big Cat Rescue, 12802 East St., Tampa, FL 33625.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close