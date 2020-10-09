Mary-Alice Genevieve (Flanagan) Piro, 80, of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Hartford on Feb. 18, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Harold B. Flanagan and Genevieve (Crowley) Flanagan of Enfield. Mary-Alice married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, the late James J. Piro Jr.
She leaves her loving sons and their spouses, Steven J. Piro and wife, Karen Piro, of Columbia, James J. Surprenant-Piro and husband, Christopher J. Surprenant-Piro, of Pelham, New Hampshire; her three loving grandchildren, Jackson Piro, Joshua Piro and Jayson Piro, of Columbia; and her loving brother John Flanagan of Coventry; as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Mary-Alice is predeceased by her loving brothers, William Flanagan and Harold Flanagan.
Mary-Alice was a kind and gifted soul where she and her late husband Jim would donate so much of themselves to organizations in need. She was a contributor for many years to the "Box Project," St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the St. Joseph's Indian School and to many Catholic missions. As a devout Catholic, she taught for many years catechism classes with her husband teaching the 8th- and 9th-graders at St. Columba Parish. Besides making charitable contributions, Mary-Alice cleaned the altar at St. Columbia Parish for years. She loved babies and was very "pro-life". She would knit baby blankets, giving them as gifts to loved ones and donating them to the church for distribution to single mothers. She made greeting cards, did embroidery, stained glass and loved cooking and baking for her family.
The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Columbia Parish, Columbia. Following the graveside service, a celebration of life will take place at a future date.