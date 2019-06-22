Sr. Mary Amandine Zdrok, 91, died at Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield, Massachusetts Wednesday, June 19, 2019. A member of the Felician Sisters for 74 years she entered the Congregation from St. Joseph Parish Webster, Massachusetts.
She was the daughter of the late Zigmont and Frances Zdrok and is survived by a brother, Joseph Zdrok of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
As an educator she served as principal at St. Mary School in Middletown and at St. Martha School, Enfield and a teacher at St. Bernard School and St. Adalbert School in Enfield and taught at SS Cyril and Methodius School, Hartford. She also served her community in New England and in Middle Atlantic states. Her last assignment was at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in Adams, Massachusetts.
Relatives and friends may gather with the Felician Sisters Monday, June 24, from to 2 to 6 p.m. at the Felician's Convent, Enfield.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 25, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Felician Sisters Convent, Enfield. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Enfield.
Arrangements are under the care of Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.
