Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sr. Mary Amandine Zdrok. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Felician's Convent Enfield , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Angels Chapel Lady of the Angels Chapel, Felician Sisters Convent Enfield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was the daughter of the late Zigmont and Frances Zdrok and is survived by a brother, Joseph Zdrok of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.



As an educator she served as principal at St. Mary School in Middletown and at St. Martha School, Enfield and a teacher at St. Bernard School and St. Adalbert School in Enfield and taught at SS Cyril and Methodius School, Hartford. She also served her community in New England and in Middle Atlantic states. Her last assignment was at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in Adams, Massachusetts.



Relatives and friends may gather with the Felician Sisters Monday, June 24, from to 2 to 6 p.m. at the Felician's Convent, Enfield.



Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 25, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Felician Sisters Convent, Enfield. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Enfield.



Arrangements are under the care of Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



To leave a condolence message, for directions or more information, visit



www.browne



memorialchapels.com



There will be no funeral, instead he wished for everyone to spend the day with their families and loved ones.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



For online condolences or directions, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com



Sr. Mary Amandine Zdrok, 91, died at Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield, Massachusetts Wednesday, June 19, 2019. A member of the Felician Sisters for 74 years she entered the Congregation from St. Joseph Parish Webster, Massachusetts.She was the daughter of the late Zigmont and Frances Zdrok and is survived by a brother, Joseph Zdrok of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.As an educator she served as principal at St. Mary School in Middletown and at St. Martha School, Enfield and a teacher at St. Bernard School and St. Adalbert School in Enfield and taught at SS Cyril and Methodius School, Hartford. She also served her community in New England and in Middle Atlantic states. Her last assignment was at St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish in Adams, Massachusetts.Relatives and friends may gather with the Felician Sisters Monday, June 24, from to 2 to 6 p.m. at the Felician's Convent, Enfield.Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 25, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, Felician Sisters Convent, Enfield. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Enfield.Arrangements are under the care of Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.To leave a condolence message, for directions or more information, visitwww.browneThere will be no funeral, instead he wished for everyone to spend the day with their families and loved ones.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.For online condolences or directions, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 22 to June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.