Mary Ann "Paps" Boresheski, 84, of Windsor Locks, widow of Stanley Borushefsky (2009), entered into eternal peace Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.



Born in Throop, Pennsylvania, Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Edward Lutchko and Mary (Kupehak) Lutchko. She was a resident of Windsor Locks since 1963 and was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary Church. She was formerly employed at The Travelers Insurance Co. before retiring from Paradies at Bradley International Airport, after 15-plus years, where she was a bookkeeper for several retail shops in the airport terminals. In her free time, She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren and family. She adored her cats and the "UConn Girls."



Mary Ann leaves two daughters, Sharon Coury and her husband, Samuel, of Bristol, and Lynn Urban and her husband, Louis, of Granby; a brother, Ed Lutchko and his wife, Bernice, of Chula Vista, California; seven grandchildren, Monica, Justin, Joshua, Marc, Jason, Nicole, and Dylan; nine great-grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, Andrew, Barrett, Miller, Aria, Jade, Cole, and Carter; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Boresheski; and a daughter, Karen Boresheski; as well as a brother, Peter Lutchko; and a sister, Margaret Gregorski.



Services are private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ALSAC/ , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or







