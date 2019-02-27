Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Ann (Dzwiniarski) Mann, 79, beloved wife of Joseph D. Mann, of Linwood Avenue, Misquamicut, passed away at Royal Westerly Nursing Home Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.



Born in Salem, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Olga Dzwiniarski. Mary was a secretary for the Town of Bolton for many years before she and her husband retired to Misquamicut. She was a communicant of St. Clare Church and a member of the Westerly Yacht Club.



She will be dearly missed by her husband, Joseph; her two children, Susan K. Mann and her wife, Beth Greene, of Hamden and Jeffrey D. Mann and his wife, Karen, of Norwich; and two siblings, John Dzwiniarski of Woburn, Massachusetts, and Teresa Borrello of Harwich Port, Massachusetts. Mary also leaves behind her granddaughter, Olivia Greene; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the many kind people who helped care for Mary throughout her illness.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, Rhode Island.



Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Ave., Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Mary's memory.



