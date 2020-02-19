Mary Ann Vignone

Service Information
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT
06040-4857
(860)-643-1222
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Mary Ann Vignone, 85, the wife of the late Donato "Danny" Vignone died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

She was born in Manchester, the daughter of Harold and Margaret (Sheedy) Suitor, and had been a lifelong resident.

Mary Ann was also predeceased by her daughter, Laura Ann Vignone. She is survived by her caretaker and sister-in-law, Helen Dlugokinski of Windsor; her sister-in-law; brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
