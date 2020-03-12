Guest Book View Sign Service Information Small & Pietras Funeral Home 65 Elm Street Rockville , CT 06066 (860)-875-0703 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Small & Pietras Funeral Home 65 Elm Street Rockville , CT 06066 View Map Service Following Services Send Flowers Obituary





Mary Ann was born in Ellington, the daughter of the late Patrick and Alice Egan, and lived on Snipsic Street in Rockville for over 50 years.



She will be dearly missed by many, including her sister-in-law, Carole Mack of Florida; niece, Christy Christensen and her partner, Al Lawrence Jr., of Tolland; nephew, Benjamin Christensen and his partner, Eryka Soucy, of Tolland; nephew, Max Christensen of Texas; nephew, Tim Mack and his wife, Kathy, and their son, Wyatt, of Vermont; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Mary Ann had a long career at Cigna where she worked her way up from being a secretary to serving as an assistant director. She held a special place in her heart for the friends she made there, all of whom she remained close with over the years and fondly referred to as "the Cigna Ladies." Mary Ann took great pride in the West family homestead and would always be waiting for the guys of Lawrence Lawn Care with cold soda and a smile. She was an active volunteer in the Rockville community for many years. The family would like to thank the caring staff and community of friends she made at The Ivy at Ellington, as well as the healthcare professionals of Woodlake at Tolland, ECHN, and Hartford Hospital.



Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville, immediately followed by a short service with burial to take place following the service at Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville.



